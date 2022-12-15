Emtidad defector joins a recently-formed parliamentary bloc

Shafaq News/ Young lawmaker Nour Nafeh al-Jalihawi has joined the "Watan" Coalition, the recently-formed parliamentary bloc revealed on Thursday.

Al-Jalihawi was a member of the Emtidad parliamentary bloc until March 2022, when she resigned from the movement that emerged from the October protests.

Watan, Arabic for Homeland, now brings together six legislators, all of whom are independent. The bloc headed by Yaser Iskandar Wattout, was announced on December 11, 2022.