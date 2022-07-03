Emtidad comments on the attack on its Babel headquarters

Shafaq News / MP of Emtidad movement, Wissam al-Jubouri, commented on the attack that targeted the movement's headquarters in Babel, earlier today.

Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News agency, "after Emtidad insisted on its position against corrupt parties, and its rejection to be involved in a consensus government, its headquarters in Babel was vandalized by Molotov cocktails today at down, without causing any losses."

"The attack may be a warning for Emtidad, whether to make it change its position rejecting a quota-government, or stir up strife on top of the escalating tension in Iraq", he added.

He added that Emtidad will most likely face more similar attacks, by targeting its members, independent figures, or emerging movements, especially those that are part of the opposition.

A group of unknown assailants reportedly attacked the headquarters of the Emtidad movement downtown al-Hillah, Babel's capital city, on Sunday morning.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attackers shot "fireworks" toward the building, but no casualties or damages have been reported.

"The attack came only a few hours after the movement announced it has chosen to go to the opposition," the source said.