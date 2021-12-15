Emtidad and New Generation announce the formation of "For the People" bloc

Shafaq News/ The Emtidad and the New Generation (al-Jeel al-Jadeed) Movements joined efforts with independent winning candidates and formed a new bloc that included Arab and Kurds.

The 28-member-bloc named "For the People" (Min Ajl al-Shaab) was launched in a press conference earlier today, Wednesday, in the presence of the head of the New Generation Movement Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, and the head of the Emtidad movement Alaa al-Rekabi.

"The doors of the alliance are open to the honorable people of our homeland and those who want to build the country. There is no place among us for those looking for their personal interests," Abdul-Wahed said.

"The coalition includes 18 seats from the New Generation Movement and Emtidad. In addition to independent MPs, the total number is 28 seats, and may become more in the future," he said in response to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "We have faith that a number of MPs will join the future. The members of tbe bloc may become 40."

Al-Rikabi, for his part, said that the bloc brings together Arab and Kurd representatives that "aims to unify all the political and Parliamentary decisions."

Al-Rikabi added, "we will not participate in any quota government and we will be a true and proud opposition in the current parliamentary session."