Emtidad, New Generation, and other MPs join to form the first parliamentary opposition bloc 

Shafaq News/ The Emtidad movement allied with the New Generation bloc (al-Jeel al-Jadeed), the Independent Popular Bloc (al-Shaabiya al-Mustaqella), and a group of independent candidates to form a "core of the Iraqi forces opposing the government later."

The candidate who secured a seat for the Emtidad movement, Daoud al-Aidan, told Shafaq News Agency, "tomorrow will witness the birth of the first opposition parliamentary alliance in Iraq since 2003."

Al-Aidan said that the new alliance will include more than 25 MPs.

"Our main objective is to confront any decision that might harm the people of Iraq, the projects that aim to tamper with the national interest or have a suspicion of an external agenda, and the quota system that the political forces are trying to pursue in the next government."

Each of Emtidad, a movement that emerged in the aftermath of the October demonstrations, and the New Generation, an opposition movement from the Kurdistan Region, have secured nine seats in the next line up in the Iraqi parliament.