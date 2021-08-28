Emir of Qatar: we declare our support for Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, affirmed on Saturday that Iraq is qualified to play an active role in establishing security and stability in the region.

During a speech at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, the Emir said that the region is going through challenges and crises that threaten international peace and security. Iraq is qualified to play an active role in building peace in the region, and “we declare our support for it.”

He called on the international community to support Iraq to achieve security and stability, adding that “Qatar will not spare any effort in supporting and assisting Iraq to achieve a comprehensive renaissance.”