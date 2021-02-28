Report

Emergency in Nineveh after detecting Thirty variant COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-02-28T15:39:30+0000
Shafaq News/ After confirmation from Baghdad, Nineveh Health Directorate announces detecting thirty variant COVID-19 cases in the governorate.

Nineveh Health Director, Dr. Falah Al-Taie, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "after referring fifty confirmed swabs to Baghdad, thirty turned positive to the variant COVID-19."

Dr. Al-Taie continued, "among the confirmed cases, there are two children: two years old and a year and a half."

Al-Taie affirmed, "we are in a state of utmost alert."

Al-Taie informed Shafaq News Agency earlier this month that the governorate's laboratories are only equipped to diagnose COVID-19 without determining whether it is caused by the new or the old variant.

