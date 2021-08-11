Electronic platform hindered frauds at border-crossings, senior official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Border-crossings have generated massive revenues since launching the electronic platform, a senior official at the Border-crossings authority said on Wednesday, highlighting its role in halting fraud and appropriation of public money.

The head of the authority, Omar al-Waeli, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Authority presented a solid and successful plan in the last meeting with the Parliamentary Committee for Monitoring the of Government Program."

"The plan encompasses several vital items to secure the border crossings and impose the prestige of the state. We also discussed the progress the authority has made by establishing a network and an electronic platform with self-efforts."

And al-Waeli said, "The electronic platform achieved high revenues compared to previous years, and thwarted many fraud attempts."