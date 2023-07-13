Electricity supply improves in Diyala following resumption of Iranian power lines

Shafaq News / A government source in Diyala confirmed on Thursday the improvement in electricity supply hours in the province over the past 48 hours. This improvement came after the restoration of Iranian power lines and the resumption of gas flow to a major generating station.

The source, an electricity sector official who requested anonymity due to media statement restrictions, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the Diyala-Mirsad (KV400) line and the Khanaqin-Sarbil-Zahab (KV150) line have resumed operations after a temporary halt due to financial issues between the Iraqi and Iranian sides."

He further stated that "the Mansouriyah gas-fired power station, located 50 kilometers northeast of Baqubah, has resumed production at a rate of 540 megawatts out of its total generation capacity of 750 megawatts. This was made possible by the restoration of Iranian gas supply, which was temporarily suspended due to financial difficulties caused by the outstanding debts between Iraq and Iran as a result of US-imposed sanctions on Iran."

The source added that "the current electricity supply hours in Diyala range between 16 to 18 hours in various administrative units."

Diyala relies on electricity imports through the Kermanshah-Diyala line, which supplies the national grid with a capacity of 400 megawatts, in addition to the Sarbil-Zahab-Khanaqin line, which provides the national grid with a capacity of 150 megawatts. However, the province's electricity demand exceeds 900 megawatts.