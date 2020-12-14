Electricity employees in Karbala protest eight-month delay in their dues

Shafaq News / Contracts and wages employees at the Ministry of Electricity in Karbala governorate closed on Monday a power generation station protesting the delay in releasing their financial dues for eight months in a row.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the employees of temporary contracts and daily wages at Al-Khairat gas power station in Al-Khairat sub-district, Al-Hindiya district in Karbala governorate, blocked the doors of the station and set up a sit-in marquee in front of it, in protest against the eight-month delay in releasing their financial dues.

He added that the protesters called on the government and the Ministry of Electricity to pay their dues, convert daily wage workers to employees with operating contracts, and include them in the 2021 budget to install their permanent staff.