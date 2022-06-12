Report

Electricity Parliamentary committee to meet PM al-Kadhimi soon

Date: 2022-06-12T09:52:51+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary energy and electricity committee announced that it is preparing to meet Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The deputy head of the committee, Dakhel Radi, told Shafaq News agency that the committee members will meet PM al-Kadhimi in the next few days, to discuss the electricity situation in the country, the financial problems the Ministry of Electricity is going through, and its need for funds to pay the Iranian gas dues and provide maintenance of power stations.

He added that the Emergency bill on Food Security and Development will help pay the Iranian gas dues for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

