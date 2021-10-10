Report

Electoral violations recorded in Diyala today, sources report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T15:31:20+0000
Electoral violations recorded in Diyala today, sources report

Shafaq News/ Sources reported that several electoral violations were recorded in Diyala today, amid calls for security reinforcements. ahead of the results announcement, in anticipation of possible incidents.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "An official of the Sunni Endowment called to elect the Takadum candidate on the outskirts of Al-Baba, near Abu Saida district."

However, political activist, Ali Al-Hajiyah called for enhancing security measures and proactive plans ahead of the results announcement, in anticipation of possible incidents.

"The results' announcement is a fateful turning point that requires precautionary measures", he added.

