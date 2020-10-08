Electoral districts still an obstacle face the new election law

Shafaq News / the number of electoral districts for the next Iraqi parliamentary elections is not determined yet, the Iraqi Legal Committee said today.

Committee member Yahya Al-Muhammadi told Shafaq News Agency that "there are political differences over the number of electoral districts in the governorates of Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk and Saladin therefore the election law cannot be legislate for now.”

The distribution of the electoral districts for the upcoming early parliamentary elections (next June 2021) represents a major disagreement among political parties.