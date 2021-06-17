Report

Electoral campaigns, unwillingness, and courtesy halt the Parliament convention, MP says

Date: 2021-06-17T13:43:14+0000
Shafaq News/ MP of al-Nasr Coalition on Thursday said that the electoral campaigns and preparations for the elections preclude the convention of the Parliament session scheduled for Tuesday next week.

MP Nada Shakir Jawdat said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we believe that the Parliament will fail to convene despite scheduling a session because the MPs and the parliamentary blocs are preoccupied with their electoral promoting and persuading their proponents to take part in the early parliamentary elections."

"Another reason is the lack of political will to hold the session because of concerns about questioning Ministers that some powerful political blocs provide coverage for. These blocs have the capacity to affect the quorum."

"Moreover, the Parliament Presidium cannot oblige the MPs to attend the sessions, even though it can apply sanctions against the absentees, according to the internal code of the Parliament. However, it is not put into force because of political courtesy."

The Iraqi Parliament is scheduled to resume its sessions on June 22, to conduct readings and vote upon a set of proposals and bills, according to a statement of the Parliament Presidium today, Thursday.

