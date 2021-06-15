Report

Electoral campaigns halted the legislative work, MP says

Date: 2021-06-15T15:27:38+0000
Electoral campaigns halted the legislative work, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP of Sairoon, Mahmoud al-Zajrawi, said on Tuesday that the parliamentary campaigns of some MPs are halting the Parliament sessions.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Zajrawi said, "the electoral campaigns and early advertising of some MPs, blocs, and parties, are the reason of disrupting the Parliament sessions. They are busy in the campaigns in their constituencies and neglecting the legislative work."

He elaborated, "this delayed the approval of many laws and tabled many others to the next parliamentary cycle, which subsequently affected the monitoring function of the Parliament as well. Their unavailability halted the ministers' questioning sessions as well."

