Electoral campaigns are paralyzing the Parliamentary duties, MP says 

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Fatah, Muhammad Abdul-Karim al-Baldawi, accused some parliamentary blocs of halting the Parliament sessions in preparation for the legislative elections.

MP al-Baldawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Political blocs disrupt the convention of the Parliament sessions to protect its Ministers from questioning. In addition, they are not serious about approving laws that are vital to the country. They are busy in the electoral campaigns."

Al-Baldawi said that if they convene any time soon," they will approve limited laws that do not meet the aspirations of the people," denouncing "the slumber of the Iraqi parliament, the absence of any serious intentions to hold a parliamentary session to address the vital and critical challenges the country experiencing."

Al-Fatah's MP called on the Parliament's Presidium to "oblige the members to resume the sessions to address the crucial legislative challenges and advance the Parliamentary duties over other interests."