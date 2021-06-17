Electoral campaigning conditions: fines, imprisonment, and even exclusions await violators

Shafaq News/ Iraqi legal expert, Ali Al-Tamimi, revealed today the most important conditions that electoral campaigners must adhere to. Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency that the new election law dealt with electoral propaganda from Article 22 to Article 37 with detailed conditions, including the fact that the Electoral Commission is the only party that can determine the date and places of publicity, preventing the exploitation of state resources, prohibiting giving and receiving gifts. "Articles 32 to 36 of the Elections Law imposed penalties and fines ranging from one year's imprisonment, a fine of 25 million dinars and even exclusion, affecting even entities, stressing that the Commission is required to prevent sectarian animosity and exclude every entity or person that promotes it. Al-Tamimi stressed that the Electoral Commission is required to urgently and seriously activate these fines and penalties so that electoral propaganda stays under control. For his part, spokeswoman for the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq, Jumana Ghali, told Shafaq News Agency, "After launching the electoral campaign, the Commission will form committees to monitor the candidates' media propaganda, and there will be accountability for violating candidates according to the reports of the special committees, and in coordination with the Baghdad Municipality."

