Electoral Security Committee refers violators to judiciary

Shafaq News / The Chairman of the High Security Committee for Elections, Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohammadawi, announced on Saturday the referral of some "violators" to the judiciary, indicating the use of the army and air force aircraft to transport the "memory sticks" dedicated to the upcoming general voting scheduled for the day after tomorrow, Monday.

Al-Mohammadawi stated, "All of our units have headed to polling stations across Iraq, and our plan is flexible. The security forces cast their votes comfortably."

He added that "the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that our security forces vote without any external influence," pointing out that "the security apparatus has referred some violators to the judiciary."

Al-Mohammadawi further emphasized, "Our forces will focus on the greater duty, which is the general voting," explaining that "the general voting process will be broader, and the security responsibility will be larger."

He highlighted that "transporting the memory sticks is a top priority as they contain all the data," indicating that "the transportation of the memory sticks for the general voting will be via army and air force aircraft from the governorates to Baghdad."

He continued, stating that "the rest of the voting equipment will also be transported to the centers."

Furthermore, all electoral centers across various regions and cities of Iraq opened their doors early this Saturday morning for members of the security forces, displaced individuals, and prison inmates to cast their votes in the Provincial Council elections.