Electoral Commission: recounting all votes manually needs a federal court decision

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq confirmed on Wednesday that it was unable to manually count all election ballots in all stations, except by a decision of the Federal Court.

An official source in the Commission told Shafaq News Agency, "It is not possible to recount the votes of in all electoral stations in response to the desire of some losing party."

He pointed out, "the results are conforming with the number of voters, in the presence of representatives and observers of the United Nations and other international missions, as well as observers of entities and candidates participating in the elections."

"therefore, any appeal must pass through the legal channels, and any activity outside this is not counted." He said.

On the demand of some to recount the votes manually in all stations, the source said, "The Federal Court should determine the recount."

Earlier today, the manual counting of 8547 electoral stations indicated changes in the number of seats of the blocs in the Iraqi elections.

According to the new results, the Sadrist bloc lost a parliamentary seat, the Alliance of Progress (Takadum) four seats, and the State of Law two seats, while the Al-Fateh Alliance won three new seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party two seats.

The results of the primary elections witnessed objections from several blocs, led by the Al-Fateh Alliance, which represents the Popular Mobilization Forces, by registering a significant decline in the new parliament, according to the preliminary results.

Head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri objected to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Iraq, describing them as "fabricated."

In a brief press statement, Al-Amiri said, "We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the price. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters with full force."

For his part, the security official of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, "Abu Ali Al-Askari," also rejected the results, which showed a noticeable decline in most of the political arms of the "resistance" factions.

In turn, the "Coordinating Committee of the Resistance factions," which includes Shiite political forces, said, "...we announce our appeal against the announced results and our non-acceptance, we will take all measures to prevent voter manipulation."