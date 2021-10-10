Elections in Sinjar: running smoothly with technical problems

Iraq News

2021-10-10

Shafaq News/ A security official in Sinjar district confirmed on Sunday that the electoral process is going smoothly without security breaches. "The elections in Sinjar are taking place with only one technical problem in some stations," Haidar Shesho, commander of the Ezidkhne forces, told Shafaq News Agency. Shesho praised "the security measures taken to protect the electoral centers." On the other hand, the director of the Sununi district in Sinjar, Khadida Choqi, confirmed that the electoral process suffers from technical problems in some stations, as happened in Al-Qahtaniya, where some devices stopped operating. Shoqi told Shafaq News Agency, "The High Electoral Commission is working with the concerned authorities to address the problem," noting that "there are 24 centers in the North district for 80,000 voters."

