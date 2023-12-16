Election monitoring organizations report violations in Diyala

Shafaq News / Monitoring organizations and networks in Diyala recorded a series of electoral violations in several areas of the governorate on Saturday.

Ahmed Jassam, the director of the Al-Noor University/ "Nuraqib" mission specialized in elections, informed Shafaq News Agency that "special voting witnessed a series of violations and electoral irregularities, according to the monitoring of organizations and networks concerned with election monitoring, with the most prominent being the pressure from security leaders on those eligible to vote for specific candidates."

Jassam continued, stating that "election campaigns and posters in many areas were near polling stations and did not comply with the legal distance required, which is a minimum of 100 meters."

It is noteworthy that the number of security forces and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) eligible for special voting in Diyala is 57,404, distributed across 44 polling centers and 143 voting stations.