Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Eight years later, two persons involved in the Abu Ghraib attack sentenced to death 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-29T12:53:53+0000
Eight years later, two persons involved in the Abu Ghraib attack sentenced to death 

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court of the Federal Court of Cassation in Baghdad/al-Rusafa sentenced two indictees involved in the attack on Abu Ghraib prison in 2013 to death earlier today, Thursday. 

A statement of the Supreme Judicial Council said that the defendants were sentenced, among others, for charges related to possession of arms and explosives to release by force prisoners who belong to terrorist groups. 

"The attack resulted in the martyrdom of a group of the prison officers and injuring others...The Court found the evidence sufficient to prosecute the convicts pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism  no. 13 of 2005."

related