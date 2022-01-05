Eight terrorists captured in three Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended eight persons for links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Wednesday.

SMC said that four terrorists were captured in the Iraqi capital. The arrestees served in the Mosques department of the Tigris sector.

"Three ISIS security officers were arrested in Kirkuk," he said, "the eighth arrestee was apprehended in Diyala."

The statements of the arrestees were registered and legal proceedings were commenced, SMC said.