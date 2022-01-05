Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Eight terrorists captured in three Iraqi governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-05T09:34:58+0000
Eight terrorists captured in three Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended eight persons for links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Wednesday.

SMC said that four terrorists were captured in the Iraqi capital. The arrestees served in the Mosques department of the Tigris sector.

"Three ISIS security officers were arrested in Kirkuk," he said, "the eighth arrestee was apprehended in Diyala."

The statements of the arrestees were registered and legal proceedings were commenced, SMC said.

related

Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Date: 2020-08-04 11:54:44
Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

CTS arrests five terrorists and raids a heavy ammunition cache

Date: 2021-03-14 12:08:56
CTS arrests five terrorists and raids a heavy ammunition cache

Seven terrorists arrested in separate security operations in different governorates

Date: 2021-11-18 11:10:00
Seven terrorists arrested in separate security operations in different governorates

Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-08 10:23:49
Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

the Iraqi Intelligence Service arrests more than ten terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-29 09:25:24
the Iraqi Intelligence Service arrests more than ten terrorists in Nineveh

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-11-20 19:47:25
Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-09 13:21:41
Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Security forces detain two terrorists and a criminal wanted for GTA and homicide

Date: 2021-06-12 11:06:32
Security forces detain two terrorists and a criminal wanted for GTA and homicide