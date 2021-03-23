Eight terrorists arrested, including ISIS's official of al-Azeem sector

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Security forces arrested eight terrorists in a muti-directorate security operation today, Tuesday.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Yahya Rasool, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS), in accordance with the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to pursue ISIS terrorists, conducted a series of security operations in several governorates, including Kurdistan Region.

Security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah Regiment caught two terrorists red-handed after precise intel provided by the CTS intelligence.

Rasool added that two others were apprehended in al-Shirqat and Makhmour districts, indicating that the arrestees were wanted for ties to attacks on security checkpoints.

CTS operatives successfully arrested "Abu Yasser", the "official of al-Azeem sector", and bis bodyguard in al-Dora in Baghdad.

Another operation of the CTS in Baghdad resulted in arresting an ISIS terrorist in the Capital.