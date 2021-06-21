Report

Eight sentenced to death on charges of terrorism 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T11:20:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar Federal Criminal Court issued a death sentence against eight terrorists today.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the decision was issued after the accused were convicted of terrorist acts and crimes against citizens and security forces in separate areas throughout Iraq. 

 the source indicated that the decision was issued based on the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Human rights experts at the United Nations had expressed fears that Iraq would have a "plan" to get rid of all prisoners through death sentences. 

The experts said that about 4,000 prisoners, most of whom are accused of terrorist crimes, are believed to be on death row in Iraq, as hundreds of executions will be carried out after the execution orders are signed.

