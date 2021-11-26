Report

Eight injured in the explosion that targeted al-Abbara district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-26T15:22:10+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that the explosion of the Al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba, resulted in the injury of eight members of the security forces. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that among the injured are two officers.

Earlier today, a security source in Diyala reported that five were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up injuring policemen and members of the rapid response forces in al-Abbara district, during a joint security mission.

The source indicated that the security forces launched a combing campaign to pursue the perpetrators. 

 Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baquba, witnesses continuous security incidents due to the presence of terrorists' hideouts in its orchards and agricultural villages.

