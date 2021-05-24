Report
Eight arrested in Maysan over drug-related charges
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-05-24T17:23:01+0000
Shafaq News / Maysan Police Directorate announced today arresting eight people on charges of drug use and dealing, in possession of different types of narcotics.
The Directorate said that legal measures have been taken against them.
