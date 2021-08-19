Report

Eight Syrian caught crossing the borders to Iraq, SMC reports

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-19T20:45:04+0000
Eight Syrian caught crossing the borders to Iraq, SMC reports

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces caught a group of Syrian nationals attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Syria today.

According to a statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC), the Intelligence Department of the 15th division identified via thermographic cameras a group of eight attempting to cross the Iraqi-Syrian borders west Nineveh.

"Consequently, a force from the Military Intelligence of the 15th Division and a land force from the 2nd regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade, set an ambush to the infiltrators and arrested them as soon as they crossed the borders."

