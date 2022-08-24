Eight Sadrist activists arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces in Maysan arrested, on Wednesday, eight Sadrist activists on charges of inciting violence against the Iraqi judiciary.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that prominent activist, Karrar Abdulkarim, is among the arrestees.

However, a source told our agency that the activists were released on bail.

Dozens of the Sadrist movement supporters erected their tents in front of the Parliament building to begin their open sit-in, following the recent escalation that took place yesterday.