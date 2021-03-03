Eight ISIS terrorists killed in a security operation between Saladin and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced killing eight ISIS terrorists and destroying dozens of dens, tunnels, and explosives, in Kirkuk and Saladin, during a large-scale security operation.

The Command said in a statement that the army units in Saladin Operations Command, the Federal Police forces, Kirkuk Joint Operations Command, al-Hashd al-Shaabi, launched a combing operation in the area between north Saladin and the southwest of Kirkuk.

The statement indicated that the operation was preceded by a series of strikes by the Iraqi F-16 aircraft, which resulted in the death of eight ISIS members.

The Command added that the forces found 62 hideouts, 99 IEDs, four motorcycles, four tunnels and two boats, destroyed a minefield and two vehicles, 15 explosive belts and six explosive devices, a training field for ISIS terrorists, a tank, an electric generator, and other materials.