Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Eight ISIS terrorists killed in a security operation between Saladin and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T14:41:59+0000
Eight ISIS terrorists killed in a security operation between Saladin and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced killing eight ISIS terrorists and destroying dozens of dens, tunnels, and explosives, in Kirkuk and Saladin, during a large-scale security operation.

The Command said in a statement that the army units in Saladin Operations Command, the Federal Police forces, Kirkuk Joint Operations Command, al-Hashd al-Shaabi, launched a combing operation in the area between north Saladin and the southwest of Kirkuk.

The statement indicated that the operation was preceded by a series of strikes by the Iraqi F-16 aircraft, which resulted in the death of eight ISIS members.

The Command added that the forces found 62 hideouts, 99 IEDs, four motorcycles, four tunnels and two boats, destroyed a minefield and two vehicles, 15 explosive belts and six explosive devices, a training field for ISIS terrorists, a tank, an electric generator, and other materials. 

related

PMF causalities fall by ISIS attacks in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-12 12:03:37
PMF causalities fall by ISIS attacks in Iraq

Iraq announces an official holiday tomorrow

Date: 2019-12-09 09:42:22
Iraq announces an official holiday tomorrow

"Impressive results" achieved hours after launching a large-scale military campaign

Date: 2021-02-10 10:33:47
"Impressive results" achieved hours after launching a large-scale military campaign

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 08:37:44
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Iraq’s intelligence arrests an ISIS Leader

Date: 2020-10-01 08:16:59
Iraq’s intelligence arrests an ISIS Leader

Al-Kadhimi links ISIS attack on PMF with the government formation

Date: 2020-05-02 12:30:59
Al-Kadhimi links ISIS attack on PMF with the government formation

Germany sentence Algerian woman for enslaving three Yazidi women

Date: 2019-10-17 15:36:15
Germany sentence Algerian woman for enslaving three Yazidi women

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala