Eight ISIS terrorists arrested today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-16T11:36:37+0000
Eight ISIS terrorists arrested today

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Maj. Gen Yahya Rasool, announced today arresting eight ISIS terrorists in six Iraqi governorates.

Rasool said in a statement today that two terrorists were arrested in Baghdad, while four others were arrested in a military campaign that covered al-Anbar, al-Fallujah, Saladin, al-Shirqat, Diyala, Kirkuk, and Hawija.

In coordination with the Asayish forces in al-Sulaymaniyah, two terrorists were arrested, according to Rasool.

The statement noted that the Counter-Terrorism service is continuously carrying out successful military missions, indicating that its members receive advanced mental and physical training.

