Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in four governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T14:21:58+0000

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced arresting eight ISIS terrorists today. The service said in a statement that its forces launched two military operations in al-Anbar and Saladin governorates, where they arrested six terrorists. According to the statement, another terrorist was ambushed and detained in Babel. The eighth terrorist was arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah, in cooperation with the Asayish forces.

