Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in four governorates
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-13T14:21:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced arresting eight ISIS terrorists today.
The service said in a statement that its forces launched two military operations in al-Anbar and Saladin governorates, where they arrested six terrorists.
According to the statement, another terrorist was ambushed and detained in Babel.
The eighth terrorist was arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah, in cooperation with the Asayish forces.
related
ISIS terrorist arrested north of Baghdad
Date: 2021-08-19 19:39:25
Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad
Date: 2021-11-03 13:53:39
Six ISIS terrorists killed in Nineveh
Date: 2021-12-30 20:13:14
Foreign interventions in Iraq has weakened the army, MP says
Date: 2021-01-07 18:10:54
Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed
Date: 2020-09-07 17:04:04
Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul
Date: 2019-12-23 08:45:47
Two sisters arrested for ISIS ties in Kirkuk
Date: 2021-05-26 10:22:08
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad
Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.