Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in Saladin and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T11:07:52+0000

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced the arrest of 8 ISIS terrorists in two separate security operations in Saladin and Kirkuk governorates. Rasool said, "a special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an airdrop in the Zghitoun Valley, south of Kirkuk governorate, arrested logistical support officials for ISIS gangs, and discovered several food warehouses for the terrorist organization."

