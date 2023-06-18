Eid al-Adha Coincides With June 28: Iraq's Sunni Endowment

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Sunni Endowment officially confirmed Wednesday, 28th June 2023, as the first of al-Adha holiday .

The Diwan, in a formal statement om Sunday, indicated that the onset of the Eid al-Adha festivities was determined according to a dual process involving both the Sharia and astronomical sighting of the crescent moon.

The committee entrusted with determining the initiation of the Hijri months in the Diwan has thus decreed that the first day of the Hijri month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the current Hijri year of 1444 will commence on Monday.

The Diwan said that Wednesday, 28th June 2023, will be celebrated as the inaugural day of the revered Eid al-Adha festival.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, revered as the birthplace of Islam, also declared Wednesday, 28th June, as the first day of the Eid al-Adha.