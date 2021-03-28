Report

Egyptian and Jordanian Ministers of foreign affairs arrive in Iraq tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T14:49:44+0000
Egyptian and Jordanian Ministers of foreign affairs arrive in Iraq tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan will arrive in Iraq tomorrow to discuss the preparations for the tripartite summit between Iraq and both countries.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said, "Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein will receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, for the tripartite meeting at the ministerial level."

The tripartite summit was scheduled to be held between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, but Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al-Kadhimi announced last Friday that the summit would be postponed due to the train collision in Egypt, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries.

