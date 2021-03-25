Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers to arrive in Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and Jordan are scheduled to land in the Iraqi Capital tomorrow, Friday.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency that the Egyptian Minister, Sameh Shokri, and the Jordanian Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, will arrive in Baghdad to set up the scene for Saturday's Tripartite summit that will be attended by the heads of the two Arab states and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Another source informed Shafaq News Agency, "the summit will last one day only," without revealing further details.

The summit will discuss an array of issues of common interest to the three countries, with the scope focused on energy, investment, and security files.