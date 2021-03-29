Report

Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers arrive in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-29T14:17:46+0000
Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers arrive in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Jordanian and the Egyptian Ministers of Foreign Affairs landed in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today, Monday.

The Ministry's spokesperson said in a brief press release that the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, received his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shokri and Ayman al-Safadi.

The Ministry announced yesterday that the Foreign Ministers of the two Arab countries will arrive in Baghdad to discuss the preparations to the Trilateral Summit that will bring the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Jordanian King, Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Iraqi premier declared the postponement of the trilateral summit in Baghdad to further notice following the deadly train crash that took place in Egypt. 

Two trains collided in Sohag, south of Cairo, on Friday, killing 32 people and injuring 165 others.

