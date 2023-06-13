Egyptian Premier Hails Iraq's Three-Year Budget Approval as a Boon for Bilateral Cooperation

Shafaq News/ Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly on Tuesday applauded the ratification of Iraq's three-year fiscal budget, forecasting a positive impact on the collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

During a joint press conference held with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, in Cairo, Madbouly praised the historic ties binding Egypt and Mesopotamia that date back to the fourth millennium BC, effectively spanning 6,000 years.

This connection, he explained, has been solidified by a shared language, culture, and common historical narrative.

Madbouly highlighted the significance of the day, which marked the convening of the second session of the Joint Supreme Committee in Cairo, less than three years after its inaugural session in Baghdad. The meeting, he declared, was an affirmation of both nations' commitment to activate collaboration across diverse sectors for the mutual benefit of their people.

The Egyptian premier also acknowledged the timeliness of al-Sudani's visit to Egypt, as the region and the world grapple with rapid developments and escalating challenges, both politically and economically.

In the face of these difficulties, he called for collective action and expressed a common aim to exploit every opportunity to maximize and optimize the resources of the two nations.

In his address, Madbouly extended his felicitations to the Iraqi Government on the passing of the country's three-year federal budget, characterizing it as "ambitious and based on a sound vision".

He commended al-Sudani's government for its sagacious program and the budget's inclusion of pragmatic solutions and actionable steps to implement projects.

He emphasized that this crucial step in budget approval will cast a positive reflection on Egypt's cooperation programs, and further fuel the reconstruction of Iraq by Egyptian companies.

Regarding the work of the Committee, Madbouly said that discussions encompassed numerous aspects of cooperation. These included increasing trade volume, involving Egyptian companies in Iraq's reconstruction endeavors, electrical connectivity, tourism, and commerce.