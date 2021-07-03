Egyptian Minister of Industry to visit Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nivine Gamea, heads to Baghdad today, Saturday, flanked by a delegation comprised of Businessmen and government officials, shortly after the visit of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Iraqi capital.

The Egyptian Ministry said that the visit aims to bolster the economic cooperation between Iraq and Egypt both bilaterally and regionally and commence the implementation of the decrees of the trilateral summit held in Baghdad last week.

The Minister will hold a series of meeting with Iraqi government officials, including Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Abdul Khabbaz, Minister of Trade Alaa al-Jubouri, and Minister of Planning Khalid Battal.

She will also attend a convention gathering representatives of the Private sector in both countries in the headquarters of the Iraqi Industries Union.

The visit will include sharing views on the potential of Egyptian-Iraqi cooperation in all economic fields and conveying the Egyptian expertise in establishing industrial territories and compounds to the Iraqi side.