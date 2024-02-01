Egypt signals strong interest in expanding cooperation and investment with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani held discussions with the Egyptian Ambassador to Baghdad Ahmed Samir Helmy.

In a statement, the Iraqi government media office said the talks centered on "boosting cooperation across various sectors," underlining the "historical ties between the two nations, enriched by human resources and deep-rooted history."

PM Al-Sudani "commended the tripartite collaboration involving Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan to establishing sustainable economic partnerships to address shared economic challenges.”

The statement pointed to recent milestones, including signing a contract with major Egyptian real estate development companies for the Ali Al-Wardi Residential City project in southeast Baghdad.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's stance on the ongoing aggression against Gaza, acknowledging "Egypt's burden in the crisis."

He stressed the necessity to work towards ending the "humanitarian crisis and genocide affecting the Palestinian people."