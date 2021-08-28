Egypt's President: the upcoming Iraqi elections are a popular responsibility

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called on Saturday to launch "a new phase of regional cooperation."

In his speech during the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, the Egyptian President said that the "Baghdad Conference" strengthens the foundations of constructive cooperation between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan."

"Egypt will continue to support the Iraqi government in its efforts for stabilization," Al-Sisi added.

He considered the upcoming Iraqi elections a popular responsibility, stressing that it "requires everyone's participation in choosing the best."

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. In addition, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey and Iran their foreign ministers.