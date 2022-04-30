Report

Egypt's President congratulates the Iraqi PM on Eid Al-Fitr

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-30T21:10:46+0000
Egypt's President congratulates the Iraqi PM on Eid Al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Bassam Radi, said that Al-Sisi congratulated the Iraqi PM on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing Iraq and the Iraqi people the best and prosperity.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi thanked Al-SiSi, wishing Egypt and its people progress and prosperity. Radi said.

Earlier today, the Sunni Endowments in Iraq announced that Monday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

According to the Endowments, the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted in Iraq on Saturday; hence, Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan 2022, and Monday, May 2, will be celebrated as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

