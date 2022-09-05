Egypt launches a mediation to overcome the crisis in Iraq, Sources

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Informed political sources revealed that Egypt is mediating to resolve the political crisis in Iraq.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that Egypt is seeking to bring about a rapprochement in the viewpoints among the Iraqi political forces, indicating that "this initiative was launched by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi a few days ago when he called by phone Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the President, Barham Salih.

"So far, there is no response to the Egyptian mediation, especially by the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework." The sources said, adding that Iraqi and Egyptian parties are still in contact in this regard.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite groups, in particular, prevented the formation of a government.

More than ten months since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. However, if parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until recent elections.

In a sign of further potential delays, thousands of supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's parliament, then the Judiciary building chanting slogans against Shi'ite political rivals just days after they indicated agreement on a potential prime minister.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no significant wars since the defeat of ISIS five years ago.

Last August, Al-Kadhimi called the political forces to a "serious national dialogue" at the Government Palace in Baghdad to overcome the crisis.

Al-Kadhimi's media office announced the second political dialogue session among the Iraqi forces.

The PM office did not mention the parties participating in the dialogue. Still, earlier, the Sadrist Movement, headed by the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr said it would boycott the talks.