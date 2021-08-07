Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Egypt is supporting Iraq to face all the challenges, statement says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-07T15:38:24+0000
Egypt is supporting Iraq to face all the challenges, statement says

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian presidency announced, on Saturday that the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Jumaa Inad Saadoun, delivered the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi a message from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that Al-Sisi received Saadoun today, in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Zaki.

He added that the Iraqi Defense Minister conveyed to the Egyptian President a written message Al-Kadhimi, about facing common challenges, foremost of which is combating terrorism and achieving security, stability, and development.

Al-Sisi stressed that the Egyptian policy is constant in “supporting brotherly Iraq, strengthening its Arab national role, and achieving what would be for the interests of Iraq and its people,” adding that Egypt is standing by Iraq to overcome all challenges and combat terrorism.

Ambassador Bassam Radi revealed that both sides discussed issues of common interests including the bilateral military cooperation such as joint training programs, exchange of experiences and raising capabilities,

related

Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Date: 2021-03-28 15:34:07
Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2020-08-26 11:51:34
Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Iraq-Jordan-Egypt to hold a summit next Thursday in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-04-03 20:51:54
Iraq-Jordan-Egypt to hold a summit next Thursday in Baghdad, Source

Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-05 12:14:05
Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Date: 2021-06-27 14:18:43
Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Date: 2020-09-23 10:15:48
The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Date: 2021-08-01 10:05:10
Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-11 15:23:15
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo