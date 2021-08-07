Egypt is supporting Iraq to face all the challenges, statement says

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian presidency announced, on Saturday that the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Jumaa Inad Saadoun, delivered the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi a message from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that Al-Sisi received Saadoun today, in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Zaki.

He added that the Iraqi Defense Minister conveyed to the Egyptian President a written message Al-Kadhimi, about facing common challenges, foremost of which is combating terrorism and achieving security, stability, and development.

Al-Sisi stressed that the Egyptian policy is constant in “supporting brotherly Iraq, strengthening its Arab national role, and achieving what would be for the interests of Iraq and its people,” adding that Egypt is standing by Iraq to overcome all challenges and combat terrorism.

Ambassador Bassam Radi revealed that both sides discussed issues of common interests including the bilateral military cooperation such as joint training programs, exchange of experiences and raising capabilities,