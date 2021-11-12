Egypt grants entry visas for all delegations participating in the Arab Cycling Championship, except for Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cycling Federation refused to participate in the meeting of the Arab Federation of the game, on the sidelines of the Arab Championship, starting tomorrow in Egypt.

The media coordinator of the Federation, Sajid Selim, told Shafaq News Agency, "The refusal came after the strange position taken by the Egyptian Cycling Federation in granting entry visas to the 17 delegations of the participating teams, except for Iraq."

He added, "The president and members of the Cycling Federation were surprised by the behavior of the Egyptian Federation headed by Wajih Azzam, who did not grant visas for the 60-person Iraqi delegation, which was the largest participating delegation."

"When we asked about the reason, they did not respond, and it seems that what the Egyptian Federation did was taken for unknown reasons, despite the attempts of the President of the Iraqi Federation, Mahmoud Aziz, to know them."

He added, "the Iraqi Union addressed the Arab Union, headed by Mohammed Al Qasimi, to take a position on what happened, and his answer was strange; he said: we do not pressure the organizing countries."

He pointed out that the Iraqi team had been preparing for two months in Erbil and spent a lot of money in order to actively participate in the Championship, only to be surprised by a strange position from the Egyptian Cycling Federation.