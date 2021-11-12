Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Egypt grants entry visas for all delegations participating in the Arab Cycling Championship, except for Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-12T12:16:26+0000
Egypt grants entry visas for all delegations participating in the Arab Cycling Championship, except for Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cycling Federation refused to participate in the meeting of the Arab Federation of the game, on the sidelines of the Arab Championship, starting tomorrow in Egypt.

The media coordinator of the Federation, Sajid Selim, told Shafaq News Agency, "The refusal came after the strange position taken by the Egyptian Cycling Federation in granting entry visas to the 17 delegations of the participating teams, except for Iraq."

He added, "The president and members of the Cycling Federation were surprised by the behavior of the Egyptian Federation headed by Wajih Azzam, who did not grant visas for the 60-person Iraqi delegation, which was the largest participating delegation."

"When we asked about the reason, they did not respond, and it seems that what the Egyptian Federation did was taken for unknown reasons, despite the attempts of the President of the Iraqi Federation, Mahmoud Aziz, to know them."

He added, "the Iraqi Union addressed the Arab Union, headed by Mohammed Al Qasimi, to take a position on what happened, and his answer was strange; he said: we do not pressure the organizing countries."

He pointed out that the Iraqi team had been preparing for two months in Erbil and spent a lot of money in order to actively participate in the Championship, only to be surprised by a strange position from the Egyptian Cycling Federation.

related

Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-05 12:14:05
Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Date: 2021-06-27 14:18:43
Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Date: 2020-09-23 10:15:48
The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Date: 2021-08-01 10:05:10
Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-11 15:23:15
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Iraqi Defense Minister conveys a letter from PM al-Kadhimi to the Egyptian President

Date: 2021-08-07 12:46:05
Iraqi Defense Minister conveys a letter from PM al-Kadhimi to the Egyptian President

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Egypt is supporting Iraq to face all the challenges, statement says

Date: 2021-08-07 15:38:24
Egypt is supporting Iraq to face all the challenges, statement says