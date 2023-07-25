Earthquake strikes Basra

Shafaq News /The General Authority of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring, a part of the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation, announced the occurrence of an earthquake in the early hours of this Tuesday in Basra Province.

According to the report issued by the authority, the seismic activity was recorded precisely at 12:22:36 AM local time on Tuesday, registering a magnitude of (4). The earthquake's epicenter was located (22) kilometers northeast of Haritha, in Basra Province.

The report further indicated that some citizens felt the tremors, but no significant damages have been reported.