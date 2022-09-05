Report

Earthlink's ISP attacked in Baghdad, no injuries

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi telecommunications company Earthlink was targeted on Monday in Baghdad.

The incident is the second within 24 hours against internet services.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a homemade explosive device blew up near the Earthlink building within the Al-Arsat in Karrada, central Baghdad.

The explosion did not result in injuries but damaged a wall in the targeted building.

The security forces cordoned off the site and opened an investigation into the incident. The Source pointed out.

Yesterday, the Iraq National Backbone revealed that a "terrorist" attack targeted Earthlink's optical fiber infrastructure in Saladin Governorate.

In turn, Earthlink called on the Iraqi security services to investigate the incidents and deemed that the attacks targeted "the latest technology in this field."

Earthlink is an Emirati company owned by Iraqis, having branches in Iraq registered with the registrar of Iraqi companies, investing in communications technology and the Internet.

