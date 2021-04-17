Report

Each attack against Coalition undermines the rule of law, OIR spokesperson

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-17T15:03:33+0000
Each attack against Coalition undermines the rule of law, OIR spokesperson

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) considered the attacks on the coalition forces undermine the sovereignty of the Iraqi state.

“There is a misconception that Daesh or outlaw gangs are attacking U.S. convoys bringing supplies to U.S. bases in Iraq. That is not correct.” The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.

“These outlaw gangs are attacking Iraqi civilian-contracted logistic convoys driven by Iraqi civilians attempting to earn a living and provide for their families.

The equipment being hauled is for the ISF to fight Daesh and protect the country.” He added.

“Each attack against the GoI, KRG and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty.” He stressed.

