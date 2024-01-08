EXCLUSIVE: security source reveals details of murder in Baghdad; suspect arrested

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency details regarding a murder attack in the Al-Amriya area west of the capital, Baghdad.

Earlier today, a civilian was killed by a gunman riding a motorcycle, suspected to be a delivery person, in the Al-Amiriyah intersection area west of Baghdad.

The Baghdad-Al-Karkh police arrested the suspect at the Al-Amiriyah intersection.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the victim was an Iraqi citizen residing in Baghdad and born in 1989, while the suspect, identified as (J.B.), is a Swedish citizen.

The source did not give further details about the suspect's entry into Iraq.