EXCLUSIVE: Al-Maliki would have three portfolios, and Al-Ameri five

Shafaq News/ A leader in the Shiite Coordination Framework revealed new details about distributing the portfolios in Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani's Government.

The leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the CF parties agreed on the shares as follows: three ministries for the State of Law coalition headed by Nuri Al-Miliki, which are oil, higher education, and agriculture, while the Al-Fateh coalition, led by Hadi Al-Ameri would take five ministries, the interior, electricity, communications, transportation, labor, and social affairs. ".

The source explained that previous positions of the Sadrist movement would remain the same: the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers for Hamid Al-Ghazi, and the acting manager of the Ministry of Health is Hani Al-Aqabi."

The water resources, sports, and youth ministries would be for independents, while the Christian component would have the migration and displaced ministry, according to our source.

Earlier today, KDP lawmaker, Ikhlas al-Dulaimi, told our agency that the Party would have three ministries: Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Construction, Housing, and Municipalities, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will manage the Ministry of Environment.

Concerning the candidates, Al-Dulaimi explained that the KDP leader, Masoud Barzani, is the one who names the Kurdish ministries affiliated with the Party, noting that the current foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, is among the nominees.

She confirmed that the Christian component would head the Ministry of Migration and Displacement.

A CF leader revealed exclusively that the next Government would include 22 ministers.

Concerning the "distribution of portfolios," the CF leader explained that the decision was taken according to the election results and political representation in the Parliament.

The new government formation would include 12 seats for Shiia, six for Sunnis, and four for Kurdish.

He pointed out that the so-called non-sovereign ministries (three) would be equally for independents, the Christian, and the Turkmen components.

It is expected that the Iraqi Parliament would approve Al-Sudani's Government without concerns since the 73 lawmakers of the Sadrist bloc, the main rival of the Framework, resigned last June.