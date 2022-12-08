EUAM continues to offer advice and training for the Iraqi security bodies: chief

Shafaq News/ The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Iraq will continue to offer advice and training for the Iraqi security forces, EUAM's chief Andres Wiberg said on Thursday.

"EUAM provides advice and holds workshops for the officers and troops at the Iraqi Ministry of Interior," Wiberg said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the workshops focus on time and crisis management, psychological stress, human resources."

"The mission also offers advice on sharing intel between the security bodies," he added.

The former police officer said that the workshops are held in Baghdad, Basra, and the Kurdistan region, and EUAM seeks to expand the range of its cooperation with Iraqi security bodies.